Man was shot in a restaurant in the north of Guayaquil | Security | News

The hit man arrived at the premises, threatened an employee who asked for his vaccination card and entered to shoot a man who was waiting for his food.

The wave of murders in Guayaquil seems unstoppable. At 7:20 p.m. this Saturday, January 22, a new violent death was reported in the city. The most recent victim is a middle-aged man who came to eat at a restaurant located on Joaquín José Orrantia Avenue, near a shopping center in the north of the city of Buenos Aires.

According to the first reports, the hit man arrived at the premises and wanted to enter under the pretext of delivering some flowers, but threatened an employee who asked for his vaccination card before letting him pass. After gaining entry, he shot a man who was waiting for his plate.

The victim was sitting at the end of the business, which was full at that time. When the shots began, the diners began to run desperately.

An ambulance from the Fire Department arrived at the restaurant, but the paramedics only confirmed the death of the man who wore black shorts and a t-shirt of the same color.

Police have not yet released details of this crime.

An hour earlier in Guasmo there was another hit-man-style attack. It happened in block 2 of Unión de Bananeros. From a lead car they shot at a group of men.

A 16-year-old minor died in the Guasmo hospital, as he received two shots in the back, while a 21-year-old man is being treated by doctors and is stable. They shot him twice in the legs.

So far in 2022, in zone 8 (Guayaquil, Durán and Samborondón), 74 violent deaths have been recorded. Last year, in the same period, there were 20 cases. The increase is more than 210%.