‘Management between Family and Community Medicine and Pulmonology’, the book on respiratory pathologies

Management Professionals of Integrated Attention of Hellín, dependent on the Health Service of Castilla-La Mancha, have published the book ‘Respiratory Pathology: management between Family and Community Medicine and Pulmonology’, in which they address issues as varied as the asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pneumonia or currently existing respiratory therapies.

Are the antigen tests suitable for vegans? Read more

The manual has been coordinated by the pulmonologist of the Hellín Hospital, Angel Molina, who indicates that “the objective of this book is to strengthen the workflow between Primary Care and Pneumology, since establishing the first interventions that a family doctor can carry out, and determining criteria for referral to the hospital can help when it comes to achieving the benefit of the patient”.

In fact, according to data of the Ministry of Health, among the most frequent and most prevalent pathologies treated in Primary Care are those of the respiratory system. For this reason, and given the need to improve coordination, “we put one more stonenot only in writing, but in the collective experience, to come to understand that multidisciplinary collaboration is essential”, he commented Angel Molina. In addition to the pulmonologist, they are coordinators of the text Mercedes Nieto, Irene Azorín and Alicia Andrés.

In this book, edited by the BIOTYC Foundation, participate until 21 health professionals, mainly from the Hellin Management, but also from the Management of Integrated Attention of Albacete. A confluence of knowledge and experiences of services such as Pulmonology, Nursing and Family and Community Medicine, Internal Medicine, Palliative Care and Geriatrics.

Total, there are 14 chapters with very detailed information, graphs, images and a complete bibliography that is available for free and online for those interested in the subject.

“It is noteworthy the important presence of the Resident Medical Interns (MIR) of the different years that they are trained in our Teaching Unit, and for them it is an excellent complement in their training and professional future”, comments the manager of the Hellín Integrated Area, Carlos Castillo.

The participation of the residents in this 200+ page book “is fundamental”, because as its authors say, “our work depends a lot on knowledge, on the ability to abstract data and relate that information to our experience on certain pathologies. We increasingly have more diagnostic tools, as well as protocols, clinical practice guidelines, procedures to apply. All this can help, but it is not enough.