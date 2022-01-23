María Conchita Alonso traveled to Spain with an alleged false vaccination certificate

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Maria Conchita Alonso has spoken out against the vaccine to beat the virus. The singer of Cuban origin has used her official social networks to maintain this position regarding the viral disease.

However, a few days ago the interpreter of ‘Acaríciame’, ‘Night of drinks’ and ‘Another lie’, among other hits, took a plane to Spain, a country he would have entered with a false vaccination certificateWell, let’s remember that being vaccinated is one of the requirements for those who wish to visit it.

According to a witness who provided information for an investigation of the program ‘Gossip no like’, the singer was questioned about her vaccination schedule before boarding the airplane, which is why she took out of her bag the document confirming that she is protected against the virus.

Said action would cast doubt on whether María Conchita Alonso yes she is vaccinated against Covid-19 or you entered Spain with a false certificate, so you could be involved in a delicate situation with the law.

So far, the singer has not declared anything about the investigation that was presented in the most recent broadcast of said television program. shows.