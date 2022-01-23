Mark Magsayo Pulls Off The Upset To Stop Gary Russell Jr.’s Long Reign As WBC Featherweight Champion

The longest active streak by a male champion in boxing ended. Mark Magsayo upset Gary Russell Jr. by majority decision on Saturday night, 114-114; 115-113 and 115-113, to win the WBC featherweight title in Atlantic City, New Jersey, taking the title from Russell after nearly seven years with the WBC belt.

“This is my dream come true,” Magsayo said on Showtime after the fight. “This is my dream since I was a child.”

Top Rank Boxing is on ESPN and ESPN+. Subscribe to ESPN+ to see exclusive boxing events, weigh-ins and more (US only). Saturday, January 29, 5:55 p.m. ET ESPN+: Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, preliminaries Saturday, January 29, 10 p.m. ET ESPN+, ESPN Deportes: Robson Conceicao vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

The 33-year-old Russell (31-2, 18 KOs) entered Saturday as the longest-reigning reigning men’s boxing champion at six years and 10 months, holding the title as of March 28, 2015 when he recorded a technical knockout of Jhonny González in the fourth round.

But Russell’s reign was not incredibly active. He fought five times between winning the title and then losing it on Saturday, including a nearly two-year hiatus from his victory over Tugstsogt Nyambayar on February 8, 2020, until Saturday. Russell hasn’t fought more than once in a calendar year since 2014.

And Russell’s time as champion ended without him forcefully, saying after the fight that he believed he had a torn tendon in his right shoulder, something he felt he hurt two weeks ago. Russell said he might need surgery and that it was an old injury dating back to before the 2008 Olympics. He threw 64 jabs, far fewer than he usually does in a fight. He often seemed to be avoiding throwing too many punches with his right arm.

“I refused to postpone this fight and I fought with one arm,” Russell said on Showtime after the fight. “He had his hands full with a one-armed fighter the entire fight. I gave him a boxing lesson.”

Russell said he will request a rematch. He said that he fought because “that’s what true champions do” and felt that he still gave Magsayo “a boxing match”, despite his injury.

Filipino Magsayo, 26, from the Philippines, said he noticed Russell getting hurt during the fight and tried to take advantage of it in the later rounds.

Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) threw 203 jabs in the fight. Magsayo also outpowered Russell in power punches. Magsayo landed 140 of 340 power punches, while Russell landed 58 of 259.

Russell managed to be evasive enough to avoid many of Magasyo’s attempts to really damage him, but it was clear he was essentially fighting single handed.

Meanwhile, Magsayo stayed aggressive for most of the fight, apart from a few soft moments during a couple of rounds that kept Russell in the fight.

Before it became clear that Russell was hurt, Magsayo came out strong in the first two rounds, the clear attacker on Russell, forcing him back several times. He was more powerful, landing 26 power shots to Russell’s seven, and seemed to move better, too.

This victory makes Magsayo the most recent champion of the Philippines, and Manny Pacquiao immediately congratulated him on Twitter, welcoming him to the club and “honoring our country by becoming the last Filipino boxing world champion.”

“I’m very proud,” said Magsayo. “That I am now a champion.”