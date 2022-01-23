Marvel would resurrect superhero for Doctor Strange 2

Midtime Editorial

After the overwhelming success of Spider-Man: No Way Home that already has it among the ten highest-grossing films in history, the next big release of Marvel without a doubt is Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, with Benedict Cumberbatch as the protagonist giving life to Dr. Stephen Strange, the man who precisely opened the Multiverse in the Spider-Man tape.

The second installment of Doctor Strange will explore in detail marvel multiverse and that means infinite possibilities; versions have even emerged that a superhero would be revived in this tape, someone who only in 2021 we saw reach the screens for the first time and played a fundamental role in another success of La Casa de las Ideas, nothing more and nothing less than in Eternals.

Which superhero would revive in Doctor Strange 2?

According to a couple of US specialized portals, one of them TheDirect, there is a high probability that the character of Ikaris (Richard Madden) come back to life after committing suicide in the tape in which he participated with Salma Hayek, in which he was shown as the most powerful of the Eternals and even Superman’s name was mentioned in the movie in reference to his powers.

Although there are no further details of how Ikaris would revive in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, or if it would be a version of the character from another universe, the aforementioned medium assures that “a source close” to the production confided that this will be one of the great surprises.

How did Ikaris die in Eternals?

In his last scene in the film, filled with regret for murdering Ajak (Salma Hayek) and trying to impede his friends’ efforts to stop the rise of a Celestial, Ikaris heads straight for the sun.

Although the death was never presented on screen, it was the screenwriters, Kaz and Ryan Firpo, who confirmed that the character commits suicide, just as in the Greek myth of Icarus, the young man who flew so close to the sun that he was burned to death.

When does Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiere?

As long as the coronavirus pandemic and its Omicron variant do not say otherwise, the premiere of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness (or Doc Strange 2 to make it easier) is programmed for the May 5, 2022 only in theaters, arriving soon after on Disney Plus.

