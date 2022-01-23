Mat Fraser’s back exercise, T-bar row

Mat Fraser’s Back Exercise: The T-Row

The five-time winner of the CrossFit Games has his own training app

Being a CrossFit legend and five-time winner of the CrossFit Games doesn’t mean you can’t give bodybuilding a blast from time to time. And this time Mat Fraser appears in one of his instagram videos exercising his lats with the T-row, a basic exercise to hypertrophy and gain muscle in the back. By the way, take note here of some exercises to achieve a V-shaped back.

The athlete has his own training app and continues to show his followers exercises of all kinds on social networks, many from CrossFit and others typical of bodybuilders. What we do miss is that he competes in some cross-training event, even if it’s in teams, like Rich Froning, another legend.

The Back T-Row

As with other back exercises, the T row works collaterally with other muscle groups, such as the biceps and forearms. To correctly execute the T row, we must place an Olympic bar in a corner to prevent it from moving. We will introduce a suitable weight to perform the exercise without injuring ourselves. We stand on the bar, with one leg on each side and hold it tight with both hands. The hips and legs, we must have them semi-flexed. And with the hips back and the chest firm, we extend the arms. We pull the bar until it reaches the upper part of the abdomen by retracting the shoulder blades and flexing the elbows.

