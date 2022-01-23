Medical students in Guárico ask Lacava to be godfather of the promotion

1342989

Caracas.– The students of the promotion 20 of medical surgeons of the National Experimental University Rómulo Gallegos (Unerg), located in San Juan de los Morros, Guárico state, made a video to ask the Governor of Carabobo State, Rafael Lacava, who is the godfather of the promotion.

“The future belongs to those who believe in the greatness of their dreams. And the promotion of 20 medical surgeons from the Rómulo Gallegos National Experimental University (Unerg) is about to fulfill one of them”, says a student at the beginning of the video sent to Lacava.

They assure that there are more than 100 high school graduates who will be graduating as surgeons in this promotion and that they are willing to work for the country “with humility, vocation, respect and love for others.” They also describe that they are in search of a godfather who is “a tireless fighter, with great love for Venezuela and concerned about the health of our people.”

“In the name of medicine plate 1 and court number 20 of surgeons at the Israel Ranuarez Balza Hospital in San Juan de los Morros, Guárico state, we tell you that we want to be the first ‘Dracupromo,’” adds another student.

When petitioning the governor, another young student says: “Mr. Rafael Lacava, do you agree to be the dracupadrino of the doctor-surgeons promo 20 of the Israel Ranuarez Balza Hospital in San Juan de los Morros, Guárico state?”, adding that if the answer is yes, send them a “dracusignal”.

You can see the full video here:

