Meet the secret menu of WhatsApp!

WhatsApp has a secret menu! You will find extra functions

Everything seems to indicate that the famous application of WhatsApp has a secret menu in which you will find extra functionalities, that perhaps you did not know it had and that we will explain below.

The truth is that WhatsApp keeps updating and with it, there are different functionalities that make its operation a little more complicated, however, many of them have time in the application and many of them are in the ‘secret menu’.

East ‘secret menu‘ is hidden in the icon of the application itself and that we can easily activate with a medium press.

In this we find some quite useful shortcuts to be able to carry out tasks without having to first open the messaging application.

You will have quick access to the last three conversations in which you have interacted, the three most recent, a touch on these conversations will allow us to open them directly, you can also create a direct access to the conversation and place it anywhere on your desktop.

In addition, you will also find a direct access to the camera so that we can take a quick photo to share with any of our conversations, as well as a direct access to the widgets to place any of them on the desktop.

Then at the top of this ‘secret menu’ we will find two icons, one of them has the appearance of an hourglass and will serve to pause the application, to freeze it and stop it from working for the rest of the day.

The other has the appearance of an information button and takes us to the application info on our mobile device from where we can uninstall it, check which version it is updated to and more.

It should be noted that all this can be done in WhatsApp without having to open the application, simply by leaving your finger clicking on the icon and displaying this ‘secret menu’ that it offers us, some options may vary depending on what version of Android you have and what customization layer.