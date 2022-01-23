Michail Antonio, the Jamaican who overshadows Raúl Jiménez in the Premier League

The Mexican National Team will enter Kingston next Thursday and will have to be especially careful with the attacker of the Reggae Boyz.

The Mexican National Team is about to return to activity in the qualifying round of the Concacaf Octagonal Final heading to Qatar World Cup 2022 and for next Thursday, they will enter the field of Independence Park in Kingston, home of the Jamaican national team, who seeks to keep alive his hopes of climbing positions for a possible World Cup playoff.

The immediate antecedent between the two dictates that the Tricolor beat the Reggae Boyz 2-1 in the Colossus of Santa Ursula; however, on that occasion the Covid-19 did not allow the Jamaican team to have some of its best players, one of them lives a great present in the premier league, even with better numbers than Raúl Jiménez.

michail antonio It is the great figure that Jamaica has and a weapon that Mexico has to take considerable care of in Kingston. The striker of West Ham has been on fire so far this season in England and proof of this is that he has accumulated 22 games played out of a possible 23, within which he has been uncovered with eight goals and six assists.

As if that were not enough, also in the Europe League, Anthony He has had participation and contributed to the sum of points so that his team finished as leader of his group. There, he played in three games and scored a goal, in addition to putting an assist. In the FA Cup he also received minutes with one game and one assist.

If we put it in perspective against the most profitable striker who currently has Mexico, we find that it has numbers higher than those of Raul Jimenez, since with Wolverhampton, the attacker has played 19 games out of a possible 21 in the premier league this season and in those presentations he has converted four goals and two assists, that is, half of what the Jamaican has achieved.

ANOTHER PLAYER TO FOLLOW

Without the present of Michail Antonio, another Jamaican player from whom Mexico must be careful is Leon Bailey. Skillful and explosive, he can unbalance in hand-to-hand due to his natural conditions. It is true that in Aston-Villa has not exploited its conditions, but in Germany, with Bayer Leverkusen, became one of the most prominent elements and could create danger for the Mexican defense.

In this way, the Reggae Boyz will have weapons to consider in the next duel against the Mexican team, which requires taking out the three points of Jamaica to breathe a little within the tie, where he has gotten into trouble by falling to third position.