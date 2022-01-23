Miguel Herrera got tired of the Carlos Salcedo case and surprised Tigres fans

Miguel Herrera continues to be consulted on the Carlos Salcedo Case and ended up closing the matter with a harsh sentence at a press conference in Tigres.

In the run-up to the meeting between Tigres UANL and Pumas UNAM, the possible absence of Carlos Salcedo under the orders of Miguel Herrera ended up tiring the strategist who ended the matter and sent a harsh message.

The Mexican coach continues to deal with questions from journalists who ask him about the possibility that the Titan remain part of the squad or end up sealing your departure from San Nicolás de Los Garza.

Faced with this situation, the Louse He decided to send a strong message at a press conference that took the fans by surprise and marked Salcedo’s fate for the following matches in the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

“It is a decision now that Carlos does not travel. Whether or not he is in a negotiation, the board is the one that will inform, we have to be thinking about the game, that everyone has their heads in the team, that’s why we decided for these men,” he asserted in the first instance about the absence of the former Fiorentina player.

“A central defender left and another arrived, it seems to me that a good Mexican central defender is leaving, but another one arrives who knows the League and we won with the arrival of Igor, he comes with great enthusiasm,” he added in this regard.

In addition, regarding Tigres’ defensive game ahead of the matchup against Pumas, he assured: “The team did not do badly defensively, we are missing the last third, we have scorers, the leading scorer, a guy who scored a lot of goals like André and to the team that scored the most goals last tournament. We have to fine-tune ourselves to reach tomorrow’s game with more aim”.