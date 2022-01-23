Mobile service companies in Puerto Rico will eliminate 3G networks starting in February

Starting in February, mobile phone service providers in Puerto Rico will gradually eliminate their 3G networks, reported today, Sunday, the Telecommunications Bureau (NET) of the Public Service Regulatory Board.

The president of the NET, William Navasexplained that the change It will cause many cell phones with 3G technology to not be able to make or receive calls or texts, nor will they be able to use data services.

However, Navas assured that the main mobile service companies on the island will offer service plans at “reasonable and competitive prices” so that consumers can purchase cell phones with 4G and 5G technology, and thus guarantee the continuity of services.

“For more information on the plans that mobile phone companies have, aimed at eliminating their 3G networks, and how you can prepare, contact your service provider directly,” exhorted the president of the NET.

Liberty notified that it will complete the deactivation process of its 3G network on February 22, while T Mobile plans to eliminate 2G and 3G networks, but has not yet announced a date for the latter.

The number of people who still use this technology on the island is estimated to be between 100,000 and 120,000, which represents less than 3% of users on the island, the NET specified at the request of El Nuevo Día. There are also other devices like tablets and telemetry equipment that use 3G.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC, in English) recently issued an alert to users about the elimination of 3G networks, a move that responds to the need to accommodate more advanced service networks.

Given this, Navas assured that the NET will be vigilant that companies ensure that their clients are not deprived of mobile service in the transition process.

On the other hand, he mentioned that they will evaluate whether there are federal or state funds that can be allocated to help those consumers who may be economically affected by the announced change.

The FCC has several programs that could help eligible consumers finance the cost of their phones or Internet services, such as the life line, which provides a discount on phone service to eligible low-income individuals.

In addition, the FCC’s Internet Discount Program (ACP) – which replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit – provides a monthly discount on broadband Internet service to eligible households .