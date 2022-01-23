Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané will face each other for the pass to Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial

The duels were defined! Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané will meet in the qualifiers for Qatar 2022 in search of obtaining one of the five tickets to access the World Cup. Only one of the Liverpool figures will advance to the World Cup.

Salah vs Mane

This Saturday the African Football Confederation announced the duels for the Qatar 2022 qualifiers, out of 10 teams, five will advance to enjoy the World Cup. The most prominent fair is, of course, Senegal against Egypt.

In addition to the duel that will face two of the best African teams of today, the matches will also be played between Tunisia vs Mali, Morocco vs Congo, Nigeria vs Ghana and Algeria vs Cameroon.

The first leg games are scheduled for March 21 and the second leg for March 29.

While the Tunisian and Moroccan teams can boast of having “more accessible” qualifiers, we will also have games where the likes of André Onana against Riyad Mahrez, Oshimen against Thomas Partey and of course, Mohamed Salah against Sadio Mané.

Nowadays, two of the main figures of Liverpool are disputing the African Cup of Nations. Where Mané and the Senegal National Team will face Cape Verde, while Salah and Egypt will face the Ivory Coast in duels for Round of 16 of the competition.

