Monterrey tied Cruz Azul in the U-20 at the end

Blue Cross continues with its bad streak in the Closing 2022 of Liga MX Under-20. Despite being ahead for most of the game, Monterrey equalized in the final minutes of the match played in northern Mexico. With this 2 to 2, still without winning in the championship.

At 6 minutes, the visit had already achieved the advantage through a header from Hector Tellez. Then, the process of the duel was even until the break, without too many goal situations.

At the start of the second half, the royal squad leveled the score thanks to Christian Saucedo. Every detail mattered in the strategy outlined by both coaches, and this was noted again at 67 minutes: The Machine pressed the rival exit and Christian Jimenez took advantage of a blunder by the opponent to give his team the advantage again.

However, again Saucedo He put definitive figures on the actions with a good run in which he left a rival on the road and defined a cross nine minutes from the end. The goal meant a painful lesson for those led by Raúl Vázquez.

With this result, the team from the capital barely harvested two units in the contest, the product of two equalities and one fall. Rayados, meanwhile, reached the three points. He is still undefeated, but still hasn’t won the championship.