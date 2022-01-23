More than 3 years to amortize your purchase

After the great devaluation of the value of cryptocurrencies, everyone is already looking to the used GPU market, and there are plenty of reasons, and that is that after falling in value of Ethereum by more than 40 percent, going from moving between 4,100 to 2,400 dollars at the time of writing (yesterday it reached 2,340), continues to confirm that today it is not worth creating any mining farm, since profitability is so low that even a top of the range GPU to mine Ethereum is unfeasible.

The low profitability, and the proximity of the Ethereum 2.0, it could lead to the market for second-hand GPUs being saturated from one day to the next, since only the sale of the GPU could generate more income than keeping the graphics card mining until it is no longer possible to mine this cryptocurrency.

Thanks to a Russian miner listing “Proton” we can know all the details exactly, revealing that the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT, which moves at a Hash Rate of 56.44 MH/s, would require a little more than 38 months months of time to only recover the investment of the GPU.

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is the worst case scenario, although don’t expect the story to be very different with other GPUs. In Nvidia, the graphics GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 They follow him very closely in this particular ranking, requiring among 36-37 months to recover the investment.

On the opposite side, the best possible investment is, lo and behold, a low-end gaming GPU like the GeForce GTX 1660 or GTX 1660, yes, the investment is recovered after 28 months of mining, so it is also not tempting to continue buying these GPUs to expand the extraction of cryptocurrencies.

via: hardwaretimes