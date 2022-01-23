New hints for Karol G? Anuel AA’s girlfriend ignites the controversy in networks with this video

Enter the internet and not read the name of Anuel AA and his new girlfriend yailin, it is impossible. Since they were caught together weeks ago in a nightclub and very close together, netizens do not take their eyes off him. Although they have already confirmed their courtship before the media, there is a new scenario that has attracted much more attention.

Carol G came to Dominican Republic in the last few hours stealing glances with a sensual bikini while enjoying a sunny day and is ready to make her audience dance in The Roman with a concert that promises. Since the visit of the Colombian with ‘The Bichota Tour’ expectations have not stopped; not only for enjoying a top show as his fans are used to, but for the possibility that he may meet his rival, Anuel’s new girlfriend.

Recently Yailin known as ‘the most viral’ surgery was performed to make her waist much smaller. To the surprise of many, her recovery from liposculpture was very fast and she is already showing herself on her networks dancing and wearing her extravagant looks. But there was in particular a video that went viral on networks, because for many it could have been a hint to ‘the little baby’

Through his stories, the reggaeton player’s girlfriend appears in what appears to be a cotton flannel. Anuel, yellow extensions this time and singing a particular song with a very spicy message: “I don’t have time for stupid things, I’m on another level. I am enjoying everything that I longed to have. And you feel envy with me… you started first, but I passed you.”

This would not be the first time that users assure that the Dominican would be throwing hints at Karol G. In addition, the alarms were raised as a result of the constant comparisons that fans have made between the two women, mostly supporting Karol G and criticizing Yailin’s new touches. While for Anuel his love with the Colombian is a thing of the past, his followers do not finish accepting the fact that he has started another relationship. “Pure scalpel and extensions”, “The most natural”, “Exotic until you wash your face and everything falls off”, “You will never get over the real bichota”, These are some of the strong messages that they leave on their networks.

The Puerto Rican’s new love lives in the Dominican Republic, and it was there that their first encounters took place, so meeting his ex and his new girlfriend in some space could be a possibility. In fact, Anuel AA and Yailin they were staying in a luxurious hotel, while enjoying the warmth of the Caribbean country.