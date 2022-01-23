New Jersey Boy Orders Nearly $2,000 worth of Furniture on Walmart Website – NBC New York

Meet Ayaansh Kumar, 22 months old. You may still be in diapers, but you’re already spending a lot on online shopping.

“It’s really hard to believe that he did this, but that’s what happened,” Father Pramod Kumar said.

The New Jersey little guy somehow managed to order nearly $2,000 worth of furniture online from Walmart. His mother, Madhu Kumar, placed items in the virtual shopping cart on her phone but never ordered them.

As furniture began to be delivered this week, she asked her husband and two older children: Who ordered this? “I need one or two, why would we need four?” said Madhu.

Some of the packages barely fit through the front door. It turns out that little Ayaansh was the one who bought decorative chairs, flower stands and other household items that his mother had been looking for for their new home in Monmouth Junction. The packages kept coming all week.

“He’s so small, he’s so cute, we laughed at him tidying up all these things,” his mother said.

Since he was born in April 2020, little Kumar has watched his two older brothers and parents work, go to school and shop online, all from home. And apparently, he’s been paying close attention.

Ayaansh also knows what he is doing. Using the phone of an NBC New York reporter, he was able to close the calendar app, send an email to the reporter’s mother, and then search through the contacts.

“In the future, we will put difficult access codes or facial recognition so that when you pick up the phone it will be locked,” his father said.

Pramod and Madhu plan to wait until all the boxes arrive and then take the items to their local Walmart to return them, where they are told they will receive a full refund.

But parents might want to keep a few things to remind them of their little one’s first online shopping spree.

