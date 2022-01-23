New York will deploy health personnel in the subway to treat homeless people | Society | USA Edition

New York will deploy medical personnel on the subway to treat and help homeless people seeking refuge in stations, after the murder of an Asian woman last week at the hands of a homeless man with psychiatric problems who pushed her onto the train tracks. .

“We are taking steps to help make our streets and subways safer,” said New York Governor Kathy Hochul, quoted in a statement, stressing that “there are too many New Yorkers sleeping on our streets and subways.”

According to the NGO “Coalition for the Homeless”, last night there were more than 48,000 people sleeping in municipal shelters, to which must be added an undetermined number of those who prefer to sleep in subway stations, where they are tolerated.

The death of Michelle Go on January 15 after being pushed onto the subway tracks by Simon Martial, 61, in the central Times Square station, shocked many citizens of the metropolis and, especially, the community Asian who has suffered an increase in aggressions since the outbreak of covid.

The governor insisted today that the deployment of professionals will be carried out in specific areas to “improve security” and to ensure that “homeless New Yorkers have the support they need.”

The program, endowed with 11 million dollars this year and 21 from next fiscal year, will start on Monday and will have the participation of up to twenty workers who will gradually join the project.

Participants will include psychologists who will help connect homeless people with public emergency care services, including homeless shelters.

State and local authorities will coordinate to “deploy these professionals to areas with more immediate and acute needs and will continually assess whether deployments need to be adjusted as needed.”

The plan calls for the deployment of four teams to New York City this spring and another eight in the summer. In addition, before the end of the year another eight groups will be able to start up, which will be assigned to other locations in the state.

The new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, applauded the initiative and showed his total willingness to work with the state authorities.

Precisely this Tuesday, Adams assured that he did not feel safe on the subway.

“Since January 1, when I took the train, I saw the homeless people, the screams, the screams already early in the morning,” said the mayor, describing the large number of homeless people who walk through the stations and train cars. subway, sometimes in an aggressive attitude.

New York authorities have tried unsuccessfully for decades to reduce the presence of homeless people on the subway and periodically promote new initiatives that are often launched after events such as the one that recently occurred.