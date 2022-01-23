NFL 2022: Aaron Rodgers launches against President Joe Biden for saying that the ‘pandemic belongs to the unvaccinated’

TOAron Rodgers has the reflectors on it because of the nfl playoffs, but also for his controversial position on the pandemic. The Packers quarterback He has given something to talk about again after he directly criticized the president Joe Biden for saying “that the pandemic belongs to the unvaccinated”.

The current MVP He was upset in an interview with ESPN after he was consulted about the president’s statement, who last year addressed a fan of the Packers during their visit to the victims of the tornado in Kentucky and I joke that I should tell Rodgers to get vaccinated.

“In December, I wasn’t happy when the PresidentJoe Biden, while touring tornado-ravaged towns in Kentucky, he joked with a woman wearing a Packers that he should tell Rodgers to get vaccinated.”

His annoyance continued when Rodgers criticized Biden’s position by asserting that this new wave is from the ‘unvaccinated’ and singled him out for his public speaking problems.

“When the president of the United States says: ‘This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated’, it is because he and his constituents, who, I don’t know how there are, if they look at any of his attempts to speak in public, but I guess it got 81 million votes. But, when you say things like that, and then you have the CDC, which, how can you trust them, but then they come out and talk about 75% of COVID deaths having at least four comorbidities? And you still have this fake White House game saying this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated, that’s not helping the conversation.”

Rodgers has been in the eye of the hurricane after he lied about his state of vaccination and that several NFL owners they disagreed about the permissions the quarterback received, in addition to receiving direct criticism from the press who pointed out that he did not protect himself when I was at press conferences.

The quarterback further ignited the controversy by speaking on The Pat McAfee Show saying the reasons why he does not believe in the vaccine against COVID-19, with arguments that have no scientific fact.