Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child through a surrogacy | People | Entertainment

The couple made the surprise announcement through their Instagram accounts.

At the end of 2021 the actress Priyanka Chopra it was news for having withdrawn her married name, Jonas, from your username on Instagram. This move shook the entertainment world for the possibility of a divorce as the only reason why she only goes by @priyankachopra now, her name since she was born.

Now the new news that puts her already Nick Jonas, her husband since 2018, at the forefront of the headlines is his new facet as fathers.

The couple did surprise announcement this Friday, January 21, each from their Instagram accounts to confirm that they welcomed their first child via surrogacy. “We are delighted to confirm that we have welcomed a baby through a surrogate,” the statement began. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thanks a lot.”

Neither has revealed the sex of their newborn, but according to the portal TMZ the surrogate mother gave birth to a girl last Saturday.

The couple’s emotional message comes just a week after Chopra, 39, indicated the her and Jonas’s desire to have children in an interview with Vanity Fair. “They are a big part of our wish for the future,” shared the actress from The Matrix Resurrections. “By the grace of God, when it happens, it happens.”

Chopra and Jonas, 29, have been married for three years. They married in 2018 on an extravagant three-day fling in India. In fact, shortly after the much talked about wedding of the artists, it was when she changed her name on Instagram to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In March 2020, the star of Bollywood She said that although she had a “full” schedule, having a family is “very important” to her. “It’s something that I definitely want to do and I hope that when God wants it, at the right and opportune time, it will happen,” he told Tatler magazine at the time, expressing a similar sentiment as he said in VF.

What if Priyanka never directly addressed or explained were the circumstances that led to his name change last year. However, after sparking divorce rumors and seeing her social media account nearly explode with comments from concerned fans, Priyanka made a racy comment on a post of Nick working out. Appeased fans can now share their affection for the new member of the family.