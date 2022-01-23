One Adult, Two Minors Injured – NBC4 New York

An adult and two teenagers were shot while in a car in Brooklyn early Sunday, police said, and two are in critical condition.

The incident occurred at 3:30 am Sunday at the intersection of Dumont Avenue and Drew Street in the East New York section.

Police say there was a dispute of some kind and then shots were heard, hitting the 35-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 16 and 17.

One was shot in the back of the head, another in the arm, and a third was grazed in the face. All three are at Brookdale Hospital, two in critical condition and one in stable condition; police could not immediately identify which was which.

No one is in custody and authorities also had no suspects as of mid-morning Sunday.

As of last Sunday, shooting incidents in New York City are up 16% this year compared to the same period in 2021. After two NYPD officers were shot Friday, one of them fatally, and five police officers in total have been shot this year alone, Mayor Eric Adams vowed this weekend to soon unveil a “safety plan” to reduce gun violence in the city.