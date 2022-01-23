Paco Villa and Enrique Bermúdez attack Santiago Baños for reinforcements from America

The two communicators strongly criticized the work of the president of the Eagles for his management in the transfer market.

America will face Atlas this Saturday night on the field of Aztec stadium in what will be his second match in the tournament Closure 2022, this because his duel on the second date against Mazatlan was postponed until the second week of next February.

However, critics towards the institution have been bigger because of what has happened on the desks than on the pitch. Not having been able to hire a right winger yet has caused the opinion of fans and the media to focus on one character in particular: Santiago Baños.

Proof of this was what happened in the program line of 4 which is transmitted in TUDN. there, so much Francisco Villa What Enrique Bermudez, attacked strongly against the management of the president of the Eagles for the aforementioned issue to the extent of ensuring that “Bathrooms don’t work, right?”Like Paco said.

Recently, the Bermudez dog posted on your account Twitter Yes “Seriously… there will not be on the planet the right winger that Solari asks for Club America!!!”, a topic that he brought up at the discussion table by adding that “Either they don’t have wool or the directive doesn’t work, it’s very clear to me. Not getting a midfielder is amazing.”.

Added to this, town added that “everyone is hiring players who end contract all over the world and America can’t”, since in the transfer market the azulcremas have had failed negotiations with four players in this position, all from different leagues and nationalities.

In the end, the conclusion of the topic was that “Of the four at table four we said that Santiago Baños is not doing a good job”, as stated by Villa himself.