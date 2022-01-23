Pamela Anderson divorces for the fifth time, only lasts a year of marriage

Pamela Anderson’s love with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst only lasted a year, although she surpassed the previous marriage of just twelve days. The actress divorced for the fifth time after 13 months of union.

She was married for just 12 days to her fourth husband, producer Jon Peters, and Anderson’s previous partners include rocker Tommy Lee and rapper Kid Rock.

The “Baywatch” girl married Hayhurst at her mansion in Vancouver (Canada) on Christmas Eve 2020.

In interviews, she proclaimed that she was totally in love, surprising her followers on Thursday when Rolling Stone magazine reported that the couple was divorcing just a year after marrying.

Anderson’s first great love was rocker Tommy Lee, whom she married at the age of 28, on February 19, 1995, after knowing him for only 96 hours, and she at the height of her popularity put on edge by exposure. in the television series “Baywach”.

Anderson and Lee divorced in 1998 and had two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee (June 6, 1996) and Dylan Jagger Lee (December 29, 1997).

Over time, “Baywatch” married four other men, with some of them in short-term liaisons, such as Jon Peters and now Dan Hayhurst.

The news comes after some photographs in which the 54-year-old model appears in Malibu (California, USA) without an engagement ring, something that has already set off the alarms of a possible separation.

Although the celebrity has not confirmed the information, a source close to Rolling Stone magazine stated that it has already started divorce proceedings in Canada, where the couple has been living since they said “yes, I do” during Christmas 2020.

Anderson, 54, is a celebrity since she starred in the TV series “Baywatch” and several movies, and has been featured multiple times in Playboy magazine.