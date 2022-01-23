Pedro Troglio confesses in Argentina his experience in Honduras and the things that marked him

2022-01-23

When he agreed to start an adventure in Central America, he did so because he felt that there were not many opportunities in his country. But winning four titles in a row put him back in the spotlight.

“Today we are fine, better. I went to Honduras three years ago and before the pandemic I had everything more under control. My family was going to see me, that back and forth was different. But the coronavirus left me isolated; It was seven months without seeing them. On top of that, my father passed away in 2020 and I couldn’t come to say goodbye. I was bad. They dedicated a life to me and at a time like this I couldn’t be there to take him to a hospital, do you understand? My brother accompanied him. My old lady is also big and then I started to rethink certain things, “he said in an interview with The Argentine Nation .

“When the Honduras thing came out, I honestly didn’t know where I was going. And an impressive club like Olimpia appeared to me. From then on, I imagined it would be difficult to return to my country, because I thought that it could be difficult for a large institution from here to look for me if I directed in Honduras. But the fact of having won titles, of having had the opportunity to train that team and that Crespo, Heinze, Zubeldía and Medina have not accepted here, opened the door for me”.

He considers that his arrival in the ranks of the Ciclón is in the best moment of his life and his career. In addition, he very bravely accepts a position in a team where several strategists have paraded in recent years.

“It comes to me at a spectacular age and it gives me pleasure. Sometimes they say: ‘Hey, eight technicians passed by who didn’t want to grab’. And well, I wanted to. I’ll be the ninth, it doesn’t matter. Maybe I end up being the best, you never know. I was never afraid because I had a really bad time when I was a kid. We suffered many needs. This is a football club that is going through a bad time, but there are worse things”.

And he is not afraid of the challenge. “I know this story well. Before grabbing, I know that if I win I stay and if I don’t win they kick me out. I have everything to win. I am convinced and I am positive. Then fate will tell. It’s silver or m…, as they sometimes say. This opportunity seduces me and I know that it can make my career grow a lot. I am 56 years old and I still have margin.”

How was the experience in Honduras? What things marked you?

”I found an incredible club. I was seduced by the possibility of directing a great from that country and the chance to play the Concachampions. The training ground was barbaric, the president respected us and from the 1st to the 5th of each month we were paid with certainty. Even in the midst of a pandemic, huh. Something incredible that did not happen in Argentina, because the pandemic ruined the clubs. In 2020, at the international level, we took a major hit because we got into the top four at the Concacaf level. We lost in the semifinal against Tigres, from Mexico, who ended up as the champion. We also beat America at the Azteca. As for the local contest, it is difficult, with a lot of heat, humidity. The players are loyal and the tournament is well organized. There are four big clubs and another six that suffer a little. I lived three very nice years ”, he closed.