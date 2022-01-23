Pedro Troglio qualifies for his first final with San Lorenzo and goes against Boca Juniors

Pedro Troglio will fight for his first title as coach of San Lorenzo de Almagro. The ‘Cuervo’ beat Talleres de Córdoba 0-1 this Saturday and qualified for the final of the Summer Tournament that takes place at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium in La Plata (Argentina).

The Ciclón narrowly edged out Talleres de Córdoba thanks to a goal from Argentine striker Nicolás Fernández to lead Group B in the last game.

Those led by Troglio had a very clear in the second half when Nico Fernández headed in absolute solitude in the penalty spot of the rival area and crashed the ball against the post.