Pedro Troglio qualifies for his first final with San Lorenzo and goes against Boca Juniors

La Plata, Argentina.
Pedro Troglio will fight for his first title as coach of San Lorenzo de Almagro. The ‘Cuervo’ beat Talleres de Córdoba 0-1 this Saturday and qualified for the final of the Summer Tournament that takes place at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium in La Plata (Argentina).
The Ciclón narrowly edged out Talleres de Córdoba thanks to a goal from Argentine striker Nicolás Fernández to lead Group B in the last game.
Those led by Troglio had a very clear in the second half when Nico Fernández headed in absolute solitude in the penalty spot of the rival area and crashed the ball against the post.
When there were already three minutes left in regulation time, Fernández had his revenge: he was only below the goal after a deflection by Federico Gattoni and this time he did not forgive to signal the only shout of the night, but the attacker was offside .
San Lorenzo, who finished above Independiente and Talleres in Group B of the Summer Tournament, will play the final against Boca Juniors, who finished leader of Zone A over Colo Colo and Universidad de Chile.
WHEN WILL THE FINAL BE PLAYED?
The final match between San Lorenzo and Boca Juniors will be played on Tuesday, January 25, in this same stadium.