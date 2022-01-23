Pegasus Spyware Turns Against Israel | International

NSO CEO and founder Shalev Hulio (centre) in 2019 in Herzliya, Israel. Contact Photo (Ziv Koren / Polaris / ContactPhoto)

The CEO of the Israeli technology company NSO, Shalev Hulio, had always claimed that his Pegasus spyware, used by intelligence services in many countries, was designed not to operate on Israeli phones. Fifty governments, several of them autocratic, have used it to control dissidents and journalists, according to an international investigation released in 2021. Following this complaint, the United States Department of the Treasury included NSO last year on the blacklist of companies vetoed in public contracts.

Contrary to Hulio’s promises, Israeli citizens have been outraged in recent days after the publication of journalistic revelations about the police intervention in national territory of telephones of public officials, government advisers and social activists with the software Pegasus without judicial authorization. The State Attorney General’s Office and the Knesset (Parliament) have announced the imminent opening of investigations.

The accusations, revealed this week by the economic newspaper Calcalist, they are concentrated in the police security unit Sigint. For the first time, solid news reporting suggests that the Pegasus spyware has turned against Israel.

This was the way agents operated. First, the telephones of the alleged suspects were tapped with the software, which captures mobile data. If any proof of the charge was found, they would request judicial authorization to “whitewash” the case and regularize the investigation retroactively. In short, the Sigint unit policemen tended to accumulate information without any accusation, with the pretense of being able to incriminate citizens when it was considered appropriate.

The chief commissioner of the Israeli police, Kobi Shabtai, assured on Thursday that he had opened an internal investigation to clarify the allegations published by the press. “Everything has been legal. There is no evidence that a phone spy program was used,” the police chief was quick to announce in an official statement on Friday.

Despite no indication of a “systematic use of illegal investigative means,” Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit ordered Thursday the formation of a team of experts to collect evidence in specific cases. The centrist deputy Meirav Ben Ari, president of the Knesset Public Security Commission, has convened a special session next week to examine information about police cyber espionage on citizens.

Research Calcalist points out that among those spied on with the Pegasus system are two mayors, the former adviser to a minister, and leaders of the 2020 wave of citizen protests against then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The same economic newspaper reports that in none of the cases was prior judicial authorization requested to tap the telephones.

The Pegasus program began to be used by the Israeli police forces in 2013, after the arrival of commanders from the Shin Bet (counterespionage and internal security service) and military intelligence units. “The current revelations are a good example of a natural process of erosion of democracy in Israel, increasingly controlled by a military and security apparatus,” concludes Yossi Mellman, an expert analyst in his country’s espionage services, in the pages of Ha’aretz.

Founded in 2010 by engineers Niv Carmi, Omri Lavie, and Shalev Hulio (whose first-name initials served as the company’s name), NSO often responds to outside accusations with the mantra that it does not directly operate the Pegasus spyware and it is limited to “providing technology to state intelligence agencies to save lives” in the fight against terrorism or organized crime, always with the authorization of the Government of Israel.

Other cybersecurity companies, such as Cellebrite and Candiru, are also in the crosshairs of Washington for having provided authoritarian regimes with programs to control and crush dissent.

Israel’s thriving cyber-espionage industry has grown over the last two decades, with little parliamentary or judicial scrutiny, to attract 40% of the world’s total international private investment in cybersecurity. Last year it received 8.8 billion dollars (7.75 billion euros) in foreign funds, according to the National Directorate of Cyber ​​Technologies, three times more than in 2020.

The military cyber intelligence nursery

The Ministry of Defense directly controls spyware exports, without informing Parliament about the countries to which it is prohibited to sell weapons or security technology. More than two dozen governments —in states such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Nicaragua, Honduras or Kazakhstan— have acquired intelligence and espionage programs from the Jewish state.

The development of cyber intelligence centers in the Army in the 1980s and 1990s, such as the famous Unit 8200, led to the birth of a pool of young engineers that has contributed to the development of emerging technology companies. 80% of the founders of the 700 Israeli cybersecurity firms come precisely from their ranks.

The hack mass of journalists’ cell phones —such as the one registered in Mexico between 2015 and 2016— usually bears the mark of the NSO system. In a press teleconference from Moscow, Edward Snowden, who defected from the US intelligence services, told a group of Tel Aviv journalists in 2018 that Pegasus technology had been used to track down Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, presumed dead that same year after going to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. In at least 450 cases investigated by Amnesty International and the Citizen Laboratory of the University of Toronto, the presence of the software Israeli spy.

Cyber ​​espionage is one of Israel’s main export industries, with 27 specialized leading companies in the midst of a technological ecosystem unique in the world. The global sum of cyber exports amounted to 11,000 million dollars (9,700 million euros) in 2021.

The sale abroad of Pegasus, a restricted-use Trojan, was also part of the cyber-diplomacy strategy undertaken by former Prime Minister Netanyahu in his 12 years of consecutive mandates. It was intended to improve Israel’s international image, damaged by the Palestinian conflict, and win new alliances in forums such as the United Nations. Having served as a tool for diplomatic expansion, cyber-espionage programs designed by Israeli companies now seem to be starting to take over some of the internal security of the State of Israel.

“He goes out with other men despite being married”

Two officers from the police cybersecurity unit Sigint seized the cell phone of an Israeli social activist with the vague accusation that he posed a “threat to public order” without a court order. After remotely tracking the Grindr app — gay dating — on his smartphone, they extracted information about his private life with the aim of putting pressure on him. “He flirts and goes out with other men despite being married,” warn the agents in their notes, according to the investigation of Calcalist. “It can be useful in an interrogation. Confidential,” they added.

The same journalistic investigation indicates that police services often use civilian hackers to spy on citizens. Subcontractors often take on openly illegal missions, such as breaking into Wi-Fi networks, tapping into surveillance cameras, and seizing private files.

