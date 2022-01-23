Pelé suffers from “generalized cancer”

bad news for Pele. And it is that, according to information from ESPN, the former Brazilian star would have been cancer spread. Sick for several years, “O Rei” made a new round trip to the hospital this week to undergo treatment for the disease. After having undergone new chemotherapy sessions, he finally returned home this Thursday.

However, the legendary former footballer, who has three World Cups, could quickly be the subject of additional medical treatment. According to information coming from Brazil, Pelé has seen his health deteriorate in recent months. Originally treated for a colon tumor identified in September 2021, the former Santos and Brazil striker would now suffer from widespread cancer.

Hospitalized again for 48 hours in recent days, Pelé would now suffer from several different tumors: one in the intestine, another in the liver and the beginning of a third in the lung. The sports world is concerned about the health of Pelé, the legend of world football.

This Thursday he returned to the hospital to resume the chemotherapy treatment that he has been undergoing since last year. He went to the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo where he underwent a routine examination to detect new possible sources of cancer. The former Brazilian soccer player is stable but due to his delicate state of health he will continue to be monitored by doctors.

Pelé, 81, has already been diagnosed with a tumor in the intestine, in the liver and the beginning of another in the lung. Now medical tests will determine if the cancer has spread to other organs in the body.

A few days ago, Pelé congratulated the Spanish Alexia Putellas and the Polish Robert Lewandowski after winning the FIFA The Best award last night.