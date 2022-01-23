Peru declares an environmental emergency due to the oil spill caused by the tsunami in Tonga

  • BBC News World

Bird victim of the oil spill.

image source, EPA

Caption,

The oil spill went from being considered a small spill to a massive disaster, Peruvian authorities said.

The Ministry of Environment of Peru declared this Saturday an environmental emergency for 90 days in the coastal area affected by an oil spill that occurred on January 15.

The spill off the coast of Lima was allegedly caused by a strong wave attributed to the eruption of the submarine volcanoHunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai in Tongawhich affected a ship belonging to the Spanish oil company Repsol while it was unloading crude oil.

The oil spill, which so far affects an area of ​​about 3 square kilometers of beach and sea, is considered the worst ecological disaster in Peru’s recent history.

image source, PILAR OLIVARES

Caption,

The ecological tragedy has affected local fishermen.

Authorities say that the leak damaged some 18,000 square kilometers of protected areas containing a variety of plants and animals.

