PHOTOS: The last details of the preparation for the beatification of the four martyrs

The colorful pavilion for the beatification is already being prepared in the Divino Salvador del Mundo square, where the celebration will take place. Agents of the National Civil Police (PNC) are monitoring traffic around the plaza.

Starting at 5:00 in the afternoon is scheduled for this Saturday, the beatification of the four martyrs who were killed during the Salvadoran civil war, Rutilio Grande SJ, Manuel Solórzano, Nelson Rutilio Lemus and Fray Cosme Spessotto.

. To do this, from early hours, the stage on which the ceremony will take place is being set up.

The PNC agents are also in their places monitoring the traffic in the surroundings of the Salvador del Mundo, since according to the bandstand, the Alameda Roosevelt will be closed from the La Centro América building and restricted access will be maintained on avenues 61, 63 and 65 north.

The relics of the martyrs, garments they wore when they were assassinated, were placed in the temple in the afternoon of this Saturday. Photo Jorge Carbajal



Julio Durán, commander of the body of Metropolitan Agents of San Salvador, indicated that they have 250 troops for the beatification security plan and have 20 assigned control points.

Meanwhile, food businesses such as pupuserías, selling water, soda and other foods, have also begun to set up very early to serve those attending the beatification.

Parishioners begin to arrive at the place of beatification from the interior of the country

Religious images brought from different parts of the country begin to be installed on the altar that is being prepared for the ceremony. Parishioners also begin to be present at the place.

The priest Manuel Lozano, in charge of the last preparations, explained that the Divine Savior of the World was brought from the Metropolitan Cathedral and the Queen of Peace, from San Miguel.

“They are significant images for our faith and that is why it was decided when the temple was designed that they be placed here to the left and right (of the altar),” Lozano said.

In addition, the images of San Ignacio de Loyola and San Francisco will be included, “since the priests who will now be beatified, one was from the company of Jesus in San Ignacio and the other Franciscan”, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the parishioners begin to arrive at the place, to witness the beatification ceremony. Teresa Miranda, a parishioner of the El Carmen parish and originally from San Vicente, approached the altar to offer a bouquet of flowers to the next blessed.

Miranda says that during the Salvadoran armed conflict she lost her loved ones and, for her, the blessed are a symbol of hope. “They are blessed, may they rest in peace for the mercy of God,” she said moved.

This is how the work of the last preparations for the ceremony look like:

Atmosphere around the Plaza al Divino Salvador del mundo prior to the beatification of Rutilio Grande SJ, Manuel Solórzano, Nelson Rutilio Lemus and Fray Cosme Spessotto. Photo Jose Cardona



Photo Angelica Ramirez



Atmosphere around the Plaza al Divino Salvador del mundo prior to the beatification of Rutilio Grande SJ, Manuel Solórzano, Nelson Rutilio Lemus and Fray Cosme Spessotto. Photo Angelica Ramirez



Teresa Miranda approached the pavilion to leave flowers for the blessed. She assured that they are a symbol of hope for El Salvador. Photo Angelica Ramirez

