Piojo Herrera already considers Carlos Salcedo lost

Jessica Mendez

Monterey, NL / 01.22.2022 14:51:50





The negotiation of Carlos Salcedo to the Toronto F.C. has not been finalized, but the coach of Tigres, Miguel Herrera, already considers this player lost, so he says he only contemplates the players who are thinking about the feline painting.

“Yes, it is a situation that now that he does not travel, if there is a negotiation or circumstances due to Carlos, the board is the one that will inform; I want everyone to be with their heads in the team, that is why we decided on these names (of their lineup).”

“Well, a central defender left, another central defender arrived, he is a good Mexican central defender, but a good foreign central defender arrives, he has already faced Liga MX, we won with the arrival of Igor,” he assured.

The auriazules were reinforced with Igor Lichnovsky, so now the Louse is focused on this item being able to attach quickly to his team.

“Igor’s thing, well, we’ll see how it comes, how he gets used to work and as a center-back it’s how máss develops, looking for that line to be more solid,” he said.

With which line-up will he play against Pumas?

El Piojo was questioned about his lineup for this Sunday, and he confessed that he will return to the line of five, assuring that he will seek to propose the match.

“I’m going with Luis, Reyes, Guido, Jesús, Aquino, Rafa, Córdova, Nico, Gignac, Florian and Nahuel”, mentioned the helmsman, who stated that Sebastián Córdova will continue to receive an opportunity, since it is too early to qualify him.

“If I am going to rate a player for two games when his teammates are just getting to know him, I would be a very sparing coach, not knowing that a player has to adapt to his teammates with a different idea of ​​play from his teammates, which know how they move, that obviously is going to gradually work better,” he explained.

