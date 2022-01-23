Prediction of the latest winners in the NFL Divisional Round

We review the most interesting topics of each game, we provide risky predictions, the most important statistics and the final score of each game

The Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL season continues this Sunday with two games that will define the crosses for the Conference Finals and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know for the second weekend of the playoffs. Our NFL Nation reporters share with us the most important clues of each game, a risky prediction of each game and, of course, their prediction of the final score.

What’s more, ESPN Stats & Information they give us an important stat that we need to know for each game and our”Football Power Index” (IPF) breaks down the numbers rating the matches (on a scale of 1 to 100) and a match protection and Kevin Seifert tells us everything we need to know about officials. Everything you need to know is here in one place to help you stay informed for a packed weekend of playoff football.

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes still have a chance to meet again in the Super Bowl. Getty Images

On Saturday they stamped their ticket Cincinnati Bengals Y San Francisco 49ers After his victories over Tennessee Titans Y Green Bay Packers, respectively. The action will conclude with an exciting game this Sunday night between the buffalo bills Y Kansas City Chiefs, which has the ingredients to become one of the best games of the entire season.

Sunday, 2 pm CDMX

Match Rating: 87.3 | Line: TB-3 (48)

What we should see: The rams have had little depth on the secondary defense, but the Bucs they could play without All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who suffered a high ankle sprain last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s a huge blow for Tampa Bay against arguably the most devastating quarterback pressure in the league. It is possible that Buccaneers They need to rely more on their defense, which nearly got a shutout last week against the Eagles but allowed 331 passing yards and four touchdowns to the Eagles’ quarterback. rams, Matthew Stafford, and company in the matchup between the two teams in Week 3 (a 34-24 win for Los Angeles). — Jenna Lain

Risky prognosis: Stafford and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady will each throw three touchdown passes in a game to be decided in the final minutes. The rams they acquired Stafford with the belief that the veteran quarterback would play a key role in propelling them to the Super Bowl at their stadium. Stafford will get a chance to prove he’s that man against a seven-time Super Bowl winner. He knows he’ll have to take his team to the end zone a lot to counter Brady and the Tampa Bay offense; Brady’s 32 touchdown passes in 16 Divisional Round games are 14 more than any other quarterback has thrown. So expect extraordinary numbers from the quarterbacks. — Lindsey Thiry

Statistics to consider: The corner of the ramsWill Jalen Ramsey outshine Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans? Evans saw Ramsey face him on just 18 percent of his routes in the Week 3 regular-season matchup, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. And in two games against the rams over the past two years, Evans has caught 8 of 10 passes for 101 yards when facing another defender. Against Ramsey he caught 5 of 9 passes for 54 yards.

Tom Brady's history and numbers are dominant, but the Los Angeles team is a serious threat.

What we should know about the officers: Referee Shawn Hochuli’s regular-season crew threw the third-most penalties (15.5 per game), however, rams Y Buccaneers were among the 10 least punished teams in the league in 2021. rams were located in position No. 3 (92), and the Buccaneers they finished at No. 9 (107). Hochuli’s crew scored 57 offense holding penalties (third-most in the league), but rams Y Buccaneers they were penalized just 16 and 20 times for it, respectively (both ranked among the lowest seven in the NFL). — Seifert

Thiry forecast: Buccaneers 3. 4, rams 32

Laine’s prognosis: Buccaneers 31, rams 28

FPI Prediction: TB, 65.8 percent (by an average of 5.3 points)





Sunday, 5:30 p.m. CDMX

Match Rating: 96.3 | Line: KC-2 (53.5)

What we should see: The Bills did a great job stopping the big plays when they faced Patrick Mahomes in Week 5, limiting the chiefs to a pass of more than 20 yards. For its part, Buffalo connected with four passes of at least 30 yards with two ending in touchdowns. The chiefs they have to find a way to win — or at least keep up with the Bills— in this category, or they could experience another result like that 18-point blowout. — Adam Techer

Risky prognosis: The field marshal of the BillsJosh Allen will rush for at least 50 yards and throw at least three touchdown passes on Sunday. The offensive of Bills he has rushed for 110 yards and averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry in six straight games, the second-longest streak in the NFL this year (Eagles). That streak has coincided with Allen being used more as a running back, which will continue against the chiefs. He had 59 yards on 11 carries in their previous meeting this year. Plus, the offensive line will keep him clean, extending his sackless streak to five games and allowing him to build on a five-pass performance in a much closer Divisional Round game. — Alaina Getzenberg

Statistics to consider: Mahomes leads the NFL in play-action touchdowns, while Allen ranks second. Both quarterbacks have top-10 league passer ratings on play-action plays, too. However, the defensive side of the game could be important. The Bills they have allowed the lowest passer rating of their opponents on fake runs, while the Chiefs’ defense has allowed the highest in the NFL.

What we should know about the officers: Referee John Hussey’s regular-season squad threw the third-fewest penalties per game (12.1), yet he was assigned to manage two of the most punished teams in the league. The Bills were located in the place No. 29 (139) and the chiefs in No. 24 (129). The chiefs they were handed 36 offense-holding penalties, the third-most in the NFL, while Hussey’s crew tallied 40, sixth-most among all officiating teams. Hussey’s crew had the second-most taunt/taunt penalties (seven), but threw the fewest flags for illegal contact, defensive holding penalties and defensive pass interference combined (18). — Seifert

Getzenberg forecast: Bills 3. 4, chiefs 31

Teicher forecast: chiefs 27, Bills 24

FPI Prediction: BUF, 52.1 percent (by an average of 0.7 points)



