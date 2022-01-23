Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is the exchange rate

Admin 1 hour ago Business Leave a comment 22 Views

Today, Sunday, January 23, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.4685 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended the week at 20.4480 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.4480 – Sell: $20.4480
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $20.60
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.79 – Sell: $20.9
  • Bancomer: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.70
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.30 – Sale: $21.30
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.70
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90
  • Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $21.08
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.19
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.00- Sale: $21.00
  • Santander: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $21.03
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.99
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $21.20

As for bitcoin, it is currently at 35 thousand 582.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is how the exchange rate woke up

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.23 pesos, for $27.75 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Intel’s expensive solution to international chip shortage

Photo: Intel Corporation. US integrated circuit manufacturing company Intel has recently announced plans to build …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved