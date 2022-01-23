Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are parents of a girl

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas they became first time parents, after denying an alleged separation. Sources close to the couple revealed that it is a girl

Both celebrities They shared the news with their followers, through a message on social networks published on Friday, January 21.

“We are delighted to confirm that we have had a baby through surrogacy”, says the message that talks about the expected birth, which the couple would have accessed through a surrogate mother.

According to sources close to the couple, quoted by the TMZ portal, the couple’s surrogate mother gave birth to a girl, Saturday at a California hospital. new parents they have not revealed the name yet who will bear his first daughter.

After a short courtship, the actress of Indian origin and the American singer celebrated a marriage that lasted three days in 2018, in which they were part of two ceremonies attached to the Catholic and Hindu tradition.

29-year-old Nick Jonas is recognized as one of the members of the pop band Hermanos Jonas, which was dissolved in 2013 and reintegrated again in 2019. At the same time, he developed his career as an actor, producer and musical director.

Priyanka Chopra, 39, worked as a model before being crowned miss World 2000, after which he began a successful career in the Indian audiovisual industry known as Bollywood, which also led her to participate in American productions such as ‘Baywatch’ or ‘Matrix Resurrections’.

In November 2021, the couple was at the center of a controversy which started when Chopra removed the last name Jonas from his Instagram username. The change gave rise to rumors about a possible separation. The couple denied it and assured that the decision was made with the aim of maintaining their separate career paths.

To deny the rumors and as a way of reaffirming his commitment, Chopra expressed his desire to have children with Jonas, during an interview with Vanity Fair, during the promotion of ‘Matrix Resurrections’.

Now the couple expressed their desire to live this new stage of life in private. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this very special time in which we are going to focus on our family. Thank you very much”, finally expressed the couple in the message shared on social networks.