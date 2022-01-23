Public Works will build a highway that would link regions

the minister of Public Works, Deligne Ascención, announced in Azua that the Government intends to turn the road from Guayabal, municipality of Azua, to Constanza into a mountain highway with the aim of making trade between the southern region and Cibao more fluid.

The official toured the mountainous area of ​​El Tetero, Guayabal and Padres Las Casas to start other reconstruction work on the Highway Padres las Casas-Guayabal, as well as secondary roads and neighborhood roads for an amount greater than 400 million pesos.

El Tetero is a neighboring community between Padre Las Casas and Constanza with a distance of 27 kilometers. He said that it is in the interest of President Luis Abinader that these two regions increase their agricultural and commercial activities.

“By mandate of the president we are going to review what would be the extension of the Tetero path to Constanza and today we have come on a reconnaissance trip so that the MOPC prepares the budget (prior to the site studies) to achieve what is a desire of many years of the inhabitants of these communities to provoke commercial exchange between them” he said.

He affirmed that the work to extend and convert the road from El Tetero to Constanza would be done with the central government’s own resources.

“What we are looking for is to create a North-South connectivity and vice versa that a connection so demanded and so scarce in a country that is relatively small and at this stage of life there is still no effective connection between two of the main regions that the country has as is the North and the South”, he maintained.

On the other hand, the Minister of Public Works delivered seven homes to low-income families in the Los Mangos sector of Cienfuegos, in Santiago, and the Las Carmelitas neighborhood, in La Vega.

It also delivered two other houses in the Los Corocitos sector, Comendador municipality, Elías Piña province. Ascención, who was accompanied by the Director of Social Programs of the MOPC, Yasmina Veras, pointed out that the people benefited from the delivery of houses, their lives change considerably.

He pointed out that the Vulnerable Housing Program is carried out on the instructions of President Luis Abinader, and is being developed through the Social Programs Directorate of the MOPC.

He explained that initially an uprising is carried out with people who really need to improve the conditions in which they live, and that it is a responsibility of the government of President Abinader to provide adequate living conditions for the population.

He stressed that this program has had the support of the provincial government of Santiago and the City Council. “These works are being carried out throughout the country, hundreds of homes are being built in different parts of the national territory,” he said.

The houses, built of blocks, consist of three bedrooms, living-dining room, kitchen, electrical installation.