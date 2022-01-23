Puerto Rico with 100 orthopedists in practice and about 20 in preparation,

The specialist highlighted the work of the specialized union.

Puerto Rico has about 100 active orthopedists and about 20 are training in the island as orthopedic surgeons in the residency program of the State University Medical Sciences Campus, which suggests that the island is not about to fall into a crisis regarding this discipline, an expert consulted by MSP said today

Dr. Antonio Otero, director of the Orthopedics program at the School of Medicine, said that there are exceptional orthopedists in the island who are very hardworking. “We don’t doubt the need for a stronger number in this specialization, but orthopedists in the island they provide an outstanding service,” Otero said in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

Otero said that the island is advancing in the acquisition of technology for the carrying out interventions with assistance robotics and this attracts new professionals so that they do not abandon the island once prepared in specializations and subspecializations.

He referred to a recent operation performed by his department at the Federico Trilla Hospital on a 74-year-old patient in a knee replacement surgery. The historical intervention was carried out through the use of a robot arm acquired by the hospital at a millionaire cost.

The team is the only one of its kind in the Caribbean and a student of the residency in your first year attended the operation that is unprecedented.

The doctor said that the inmates of the island have yet to leave the island to train in subspecialties, but they graduate locally as orthopedic surgeons.

“This type of technology and operation is the future of medicine,” said the expert, assuring that the island it can develop medical tourism and develop as an important international destination, including in the preparation of doctors with this type of practice.