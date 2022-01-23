QRoo Prosecutor’s Office investigates possible settling of scores in shooting

Digital Millennium

The Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office reported that a possible settling of accounts is being investigated after the shooting that took place this Friday at the Xcaret hotel, which has so far left two men dead and one woman injured, all three from Canada.

The head of the institution, Óscar Montes de Oca, pointed out that the two deceased are related to the drug sales and robbery offenses in Canada.

“The progress we have made in the investigation has revealed that the now victims were subjects with a long criminal history in Canada, they were wanted, they were investigated by the police there and that this action that we are mentioning is something planned, there was division of tasks, there was coordination in its execution and everything seems to indicate that it is a settling of accounts between some gangs in that country,” he said in an interview with Alejandro Domínguez for MILLENNIUM Television.

The prosecutor said that the victims allegedly arrived as tourists in a group of seven adults with three minors and were leaving the hotel tomorrow, January 22.

About the aggressor, it is not yet known if he was staying at the hotel, but he did have one of those bracelets placed in the place.

Montes de Oca said about the whereabouts of the attacker captured by video surveillance cameras, that they are carrying out the corresponding procedures to be able to capture him.

