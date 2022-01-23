Raúl Jiménez is injured and the time it would take to recover is filtered

Raúl Jiménez is injured and sets off the alarms in El Tri

January 22, 2022 08:35 a.m.

The wolves they visited the Brentford looking to continue climbing the standings, however, Lobos fans got the bad news that Raul Jimenez He didn’t even show up on the bench.

After learning that Raul Jimenez was left out of the match, the English media assured that it is an injury to one of your limbs. The Mexican striker felt discomfort in one of his calves and Bruno Lage, DT of the Wolves, preferred to keep it.

It seems that it is a muscle strain that would take between 5 to 8 days to reduce inflammation and Raul Jimenez You can be 100% active. This greatly worries the coach Gerardo Martino that he had Jiménez for the 3 key matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

More news from Raúl Jiménez:

Raúl Jiménez’s goal that shakes Cristiano Ronaldo in England

Will Raúl Jiménez arrive for the matches with El Tri?

At the moment it seems complicated that the wolves release your star striker if it makes sense. The club’s medical staff will review Raul Jimenez this Sunday and will analyze if he can or do not make the trip to MexicoOtherwise, it would be ruled out to attend with the Tri.