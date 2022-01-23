Raúl Jiménez paralyzes the heart of all of Mexico with news from England

Raúl Jiménez was not part of Wolverhampton’s call at the last moment and set off the alarms in the Mexican National Team.

January 22, 2022 4:54 p.m.

Wolverhampton beat Brentford 2-1 on matchday 21 of the Premier League, but fans in Mexico raised alarms when they learned that Raúl Jiménez was dismissed at the last minute.

The Mexican striker was positioned to be a starter in the match against his British peers in an important match to continue adding points in the quest to reach the qualifying zone for European competitions.

Faced with this issue, rumors began to circulate around his physical condition and generated concern regarding his next commitment to the Mexican National Team in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.

Faced with this situation, his coach ended up revealing information about the footballer’s present in terms of his physical condition for the following meetings with both The pack in the Premier League and in the Mexican National Team.

“Raúl felt something in his calf, so we are protecting him. I don’t want to create any problems for him,” he said in an interview prior to the match against Brentford and reassured his supporters while waiting for the following medical results.

The next match that Raúl Jiménez will play will be on Thursday against Jamaica with the tricolor shirt, although Gerardo Martino could take the same precautions as Bruno Lage in the entity of Wolves.