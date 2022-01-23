Real Madrid vs Elche (2-2): Militao became a hero

Midtime Editorial

In the middle of the week elche he stayed close to beating Real Madrid and remove it from the Copa del Rey. Four days later, in league match, the Valencian team once again wanted to beat the Merengue team, and after leading 2-0 At the minute 82, had to settle for a draw 2-2 thanks to a goal in stoppage time. There was a tribute to Gento.

With frame luxury team Carlo Ancelotti could not against the fourteenth qualifying team, which with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla took the lead on the scoreboard. Everything pointed to the fact that it would be Madrid’s third defeat of the campaign and the first at the Santiago Bernabéu.

boye it was in the scorer of the first goal, but not only did he stay with that, since he started the play with which the Elche went ahead 2-0 at the Bernabéu. attended for Pere, which within the area he defined with a cross shot to beat Courtois.

We witnessed the explosion of Lucas Boyé as a footballer: an enormous play with a subsequent assist for Pere Milla, who made it 2-0 for Elche.

When it seemed that the game was settled, it arrived a goal by Luka Modric from the penalty spot, remembering that in the first half Karim Benzema failed from 11 steps.

About the end and already in added time, a header from Eder Militao would give the final 2-2 to Real Madrid, with which they are still at the top but not so calm, because the Seville comes ‘hunting’ them.

Brazilian connection for Real Madrid’s draw: Vinicius Jr rocked and Eder Militao took off from the floor with a precise header.

With the draw the box of the Real Madrid stayed with 49 units at the top of the general table, however, Sevilla is close, who with his tie this day put himself only four points behind the You meringues.

Below comes the tournament surprise so far, the RealBetis, that with his victory against Espanyol in Barcelona reached 40 units, in addition to being kept alive in the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Europa League.