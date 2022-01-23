Risk of pediatric diabetes 30 days after having covid

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the scientific community has managed to prove that infection by SARS-CoV-2 carries a worsening of diabetes symptoms and that people with diabetes are at increased risk of severe Covid-19. Some findings that have put this vulnerable group on alert, however, the latest scientific findings point to a risk of getting diabetes after overcoming the covid that could affect the population in pediatric age that does not suffer from this disease.

“People under the age of 18 with Covid-19 have more likely to be newly diagnosed with diabetes 30 days after infection than those without Covid-19 and those with pre-pandemic acute respiratory infections,” say researchers from the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As detailed in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) prepared by the American institution, incident diabetes was defined as one of the biggest health care claims with a diagnosis of diabetes that occurred 30 days after the date of covid infection, excluding cases of resolved transient hyperglycemia.

What is the prevalence of diabetes after overcoming covid?

To find out these data, American scientists built retrospective cohorts using two US medical claims databases: IQVIA (80,893 patients) and HealthVerity (439,439 patients). “New diabetes diagnoses were a 166 percent (IQVIA) and 31 percent (HealthVerit) more likely among patients with Covid-19 than among those without Covid-19 during the pandemic, and 116 percent more likely among those with Covid-19 than among those with ARI during the pre-pandemic period,” the study highlights.

A contrast of figures that, according to the researchers, is due to the inclusion of only patients under 18 years of age with a health care encounter possibly related to Covid-19 in the HealthVerity group without Covid-19. “This could explain the smaller magnitude of the increased risk of diabetes in this group compared to the risk in the IQVIA group. Additionally, patients without COVID-19 in HealthVerity had higher hospitalization rates than those in IQVIA, suggesting more severe disease in the index encounter in the HealthVerity comparison group.”

What are the implications for public health practice?

The cause of this relationship between covid and diabetes could be attributed to the effects of SARS-CoV-2 infection in organ systems implicated in diabetes risk. “Covid-19 could lead to diabetes through direct attack on pancreatic cells that express angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptors, through stress hyperglycemia resulting from the cytokine storm and alterations in metabolism. of glucose caused by infection, or through the precipitation of prediabetes to diabetes”, the researchers detail.

Also, according to experts, a percentage of these new diabetes cases likely occurred in people with prediabetes, which occurs in one in five adolescents in the United States. also dThey ruled out an influence of the drugs used to combat covid. “Steroid treatment during hospitalization can cause transient hyperglycemia, however, only 1.5 to 2.2 percent of diabetes codes were drug- or chemical-induced diabetes, and most codes they corresponded to type 1 or type 2 diabetes”, the researchers detail in the text.

Based on these data, the researchers consider that the increased risk of diabetes among people under 18 years of age after having coronavirus highlights “the importance of prevention strategies for Covid-19 in this age group, including vaccination for all eligible persons and the prevention and treatment of chronic diseases”.