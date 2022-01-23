Roberto Romano confesses why he ended up with Alicia Machado | INSTAGRAM

Let us remember that Alicia Machado and Robert Roman became a trend and appeared in various headlines when their relationship was confirmed, all thanks to a romance that was born in the reality shows from Telemundo The House of the Famous.

However, things did not go as they expected, we even know that they are already separated but what is the real reason why they did not continue together after what they experienced in entertainment.

It was on Radio Formula where Roberto Romano was in charge of confessing what happened, assuring that he met Alicia entering the program of Telemundo and that there they met their chemistry.

Apparently the relationship had to end due to his priorities personal, in addition to what they live in different countries, a situation that did affect them a lot.

“She’s focused on her family, I’m on my job, she’s on U.S, I live in Mexico and unfortunately things did not favor us, we were very good, I love her very much and both Aide and I wish each other well, “he said.

Roberto Romano decided to reveal his situation with Alicia Machado.



Many Internet happen, some claimed that it had simply been part of the show, they are probably right, although we cannot deny that they did have a special chemistry, something that went beyond the screens.

“It was a life experience, one of the strongest I have lived as an actor and as a person. The most difficult thing was having to live with people I did not know, giving in to avoid conflicts and not having contact with the outside”, confessor after living through such a complicated program.

Many viewers who were aware of the program consider that Roberto was using some kind of technique or strategy to reach the end, but he himself assures that it was being himself, something that really opened the doors for him, being real and honest. .