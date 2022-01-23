Russia denies it wants to change Ukraine’s government

Moscow – Russia’s foreign minister on Sunday rejected Britain’s claim that Russia wants to replace the government of Ukraine with another related to Moscow, and that the former Ukrainian parliamentarian was being considered Yevheny Murayev as a possible candidate.

The British Foreign Office on Saturday also singled out several Ukrainian politicians it alleged had ties to Russian intelligence services, along with Murayev, who leads a small pro-Russian party without parliamentary representation.

The British government said his claims were based on intelligence information and did not present evidence to support them. Tensions between Moscow and the West over Russian plans for Ukraine have risen in recent weeks.

“The disinformation spread by the British Foreign Office is further proof that it is the NATO countries, led by the Anglo-Saxons, that are raising the tension around Ukraine,” the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday. Maria Zakharov via Telegram.

“We ask the British Foreign Office to stop provocative activity, stop spreading nonsense,” he added.

The British Foreign Secretary, Liz TrussHe argued that the information “sheds light on the extent of Russian activity designed to undermine Ukraine, and is an indicator of the Kremlin’s deliberations.”

Truss urged Russia to “de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation and follow a diplomatic path,” reiterating Britain’s position that “any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be a huge strategic mistake with serious costs.”

Britain It has sent anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in efforts to double its defenses against a possible Russian attack.

Amid diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis, the British Defense Secretary, ben wallace, met in Moscow with the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu. No date had been set for the meeting, which would be the first bilateral defense talks between Moscow and London since 2013.

The United States has waged an aggressive campaign in recent months to unify its European allies against a new Russian invasion of Ukraine. The White House described the British government’s accusations as “very worrying” and expressed its support for Ukraine’s elected government.

“This kind of plot is very worrying,” said the spokeswoman for the National Security Council Emily Home. “The Ukrainian people have a sovereign right to determine their own future, and we stand with our democratically elected partners in Ukraine.”

the american president Joe Biden He spent Saturday at Camp David, outside Washington, meeting with his national security team to discuss the situation in Ukraine. The talks included efforts to de-escalate the situation through diplomacy and deterrent measures that were closely coordinated with partners and allies, including security assistance to Ukraine.