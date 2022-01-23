Russia-Ukraine: the map showing the most recent troop movements in the conflict (and what military power each has)

Between uncertainty and fear, Ukraine looks towards its neighbor to the east before the possibility of an invasion.

Several Western intelligence agencies have warned in recent months of the possibility of a Russian incursion.

The President of the United States himself, Joe Biden, He said Wednesday that he does not rule out the possibility of a “minor incursion” by the Russian military.

And the fact that the US president suggested the possibility of a small attack increased tensions and criticism in Ukraine.

the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, responded Thursday to comments made by his US counterpart. “There are no minor incursions. Just as there are no minor victims or small complaints for the loss of loved ones.”

And it is that Russia has more than 100,000 soldiers near the border with Ukraine, although it denies planning an invasion.

Putin has made a series of demands on the West, insisting that Ukraine must never be allowed to join NATO and that the defensive alliance must abandon military activity in Eastern Europe..

Military strength of each country

Faced with Ukraine’s reaction, during a speech on Thursday Biden corrected himself and said that any entry of Russian troops into Ukraine would count as an “invasion.” And, amid the tensions, Washington has approved several Eastern European countries sending US weapons to Ukraine as a form of support.

This Friday the Secretary of State of the United States, Anthony Blinken, he again warned the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during a meeting in Geneva that any Moscow incursion into Ukraine would face a “swift, severe and united response” from Washington and its allies.

To coordinate this joint strategy, he met the day before in Berlin with several ministers from key European countries.

After greeting Lavrov, Blinken acknowledged that he is “a critical moment”. He added that he did not expect them to resolve “differences here and now”, but that he wanted to test whether diplomacy is still a viable option.

At the end of the meeting, his Russian counterpart described the talks as “open and useful”.

Now The US will present Russia with answers to its demands in writing and another meeting is expected to follow.date yet to be confirmed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov before their meeting, Friday, January 21, 2022, in Geneva, Switzerland. Alex Brandon – Pool AP

Last spring, the Kremlin held military exercises in Crimea and then arranged for a wide deployment of heavy military equipment near the Dombass region, the border area in eastern Ukraine where the conflict started.

Weeks later they withdrew the troops, although now they are back.

The military deployment began last November and has been progressively increasing to even reach Belarus, where the troops of the two countries have planned military exercises.

The Russian advance, in satellite images

The President of Russia has long claimed that The United States broke a guarantee it made in 1990 that NATO would not expand further east.

“They just let us down!” he complained at last month’s press conference.

Interpretations differ on what exactly was promised to the then Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev.

Since then, several Central and Eastern European countries, which were part of the Soviet Union or its sphere of influence, have joined NATO.

Four of them – Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – have borders with Russia.

Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Russia argues that this expansion and the presence of NATO troops and military equipment near its borders is a direct threat to your safety.

Relations between Moscow and NATO have been strained in recent weeks, after the Kremlin suspended its mission at the body’s headquarters in Brussels on October 18, after the alliance expelled eight Russian representatives accused of espionage.

Russia seized Crimea in 2014 arguing that it had a historical claim to the peninsula.

Ukraine by ethnicities

Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, which collapsed in December 1991, and Putin called the event the “disintegration of historical Russia.”

A hint of President Putin’s thinking on Ukraine appeared in a lengthy article last year when he called the Russians and Ukrainians “one nation” and said that Ukraine’s current leaders are carrying out a “anti-Russian project”.

Ukraine shares borders with both the European Union and Russia, but as a former Soviet republic it has deep social and cultural ties with Russia, and there is a large Russian-speaking population.

When the Ukrainians deposed their pro-Russian president in early 2014, Russia annexed southern Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and backed separatists who captured large swathes of eastern Ukraine.

Since then, pro-Russian rebels have fought the Ukrainian army in a conflict that has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

The conflict between the rebels and the Ukrainian army has continued to this day, although there is an unstable ceasefire.