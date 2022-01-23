By the benchmarking software Geekbench the SoC has been seen again Exynos 2200, the new top-of-the-range SoC from Samsung, although this time everything is focused on the graphic section, its silicon Samsung Xclipse 920, which we must remember is based on the graphical architecture AMD RDNA2 what is expected to hide 384 Stream Processors beside 4 GB of VRAM memory, which have shown a great improvement in performance compared to the latest benchmarks that had seen the light.

Specifically, in the benchmark under the OpenCL API, we speak of a score of 9143 points, which in context, is 50.7 percent more performance than Adreno 730 graphics that hides the Snapdragon Gen1 in the OnePlus 10 Pro. In an API already focused on the gaming market, Vulkan, this performance improvement is 25.5 percent (9143 points vs. 7285 points).

Although Samsung made both its Exynos 2200 SoC and Xclipse 920 graphics official, the company still did not reveal such crucial details as frequencies or consumption. Although these benchmarks show a noticeable improvement in performance, it must be remembered that they are made under the best possible conditions, and this happens by taking the device, doing a benchmark, and that’s it, when the most infallible test is to perform several tests consecutively to find out how much performance loss there is by having to lower its frequencies automatically to deal with overheating . We’ll have to wait and see what happens to the Xclipse 920 graphics when this is done.

via: Notebookcheck