Santa Fe Klan: how much did he charge for his presentation at the León Fair that got out of control | Mexico | MX | celebrity | nnda nnlt | FAME

Santa Fe Klan has become one of the most loved rappers by young people in Mexico, who do everything to be close to him and listen to his presentation, as seen at the León Fair, an event that has become a great controversy due to the number of people there were.

MORE INFORMATION: Who is Maya Nazor, the girlfriend of the Santa Fe Klan

During a presentation of Angel Jair Quezada Jasso —real name of the young artist— León everything got out of control in the income because thousands of people entered desperately to be close to the stage, everything being recorded in several videos that went viral on social networks.

The young urban artist has positioned himself as one of the main rappers in Mexico. (Photo: Santa Fe Klan / Instagram).

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE SANTA FE KLAN CONCERT?

In the images that were made public, you can see the large number of crowded people who have been able to put the lives and health of all those present at risk in the face of a possible contagion of COVID-19, which is transferred from person to person being too close.

Moreover, there are videos in which various young people can be seen hanging from the structures to have a good view of the stage.

MORE INFORMATION: How much is Alejandro Fernández’s fortune?

❤️💋🌹

So the León fair 🤦 ♀️🦠🦠

To go see that guy, do they take a risk? pic.twitter.com/8LjYIzAffc — Bella  (@Princesse323) January 19, 2022

SANTA FE KLAN WOULD HAVE DISTRIBUTED MARIJUANA AT THEIR CONCERT

It is believed that during the recital of Santa Fe Klan, the musician himself gave a bag to his fans with what would be marijuana, although this has not yet been determined. Local authorities have stated that they are investigating to determine if any crime was committed that night.

Santa Fe klan advancing 420 💨

At the lion fair 2022 🥵 pic.twitter.com/MI4rOX1T7j – Estefania Martinez (@stefymartzz) January 19, 2022

However, those have not been the only controversies of the Santa Fe Klan concert because it has recently been revealed how much money he earned for said concert, coming to light a millionaire sum and that could be considered exaggerated by a large number of people, although The singer has known how to position himself in the Mexican scene.

MORE INFORMATION: Jhonny Caz and the new house he bought with his fiancé

HOW MUCH DID THE SANTA FE KLAN CHARGE AT THE LEON FAIR?

The Correo de México Newspaper has been the medium in charge of airing this news through its news platforms, in which it is stated that the singer charges a figure of 20 thousand pesos per minute.

Considering all the time he was on stage, Santa Fe Klan A total of 2 million 100 thousand pesos would have been received, according to the contract that was signed with the organizers of the event.