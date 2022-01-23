Santiago Solari is attacked in Club América and they demand his departure

After the defeat against Atlas, the fans of Club América mercilessly attacked Santiago Solari and demanded his immediate resignation from his position as coach.

For the third day of Liga MX, Club América had to receive Atlas as a local, knowing that the image shown in the debut would have to be improved, where it was equalized goalless against Puebla and that on the second day there was no action against Mazatlán.

The Eagles had the last champion in front of them and the idea was based on trying to keep possession of the ball to avoid further damage to their own goal, but in any case those from Guadalajara knew how to take advantage.

In the second half, Diego Barbosa opened the scoring with 20 minutes to go and from there a complete imbalance was seen in the game, both on the azulcrema side and on the visiting side.

After the expulsion of Federico Viñas, history seemed to be sentenced and in stoppage time Jonathan Herrera’s goal would arrive to seal what would be the definitive 0-2 that would unleash a wave of criticism against Santiago Solari.

The fans, fed up with the failures suffered in recent years, were furious at the game system used by the coach and even demanded his immediate departure from the institution.

Through social networks, the war cry spread rapidly and now the former Real Madrid knows that its continuity is hanging by a thread, so the next commitments will be essential to know if it can reverse history.