Santiago Solari is speechless at the harsh words of Luis Fuentes in America

Santiago Solari was surprised in America with the words of Luis Fuentes who attacked the critics.

January 22, 2022 6:01 p.m.

Santiago Solari is in the process of structuring a competitive squad for the remainder of the season in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, but some of his players like Luis Fuentes surprise him with harsh messages against critics of Club América.

The Argentine strategist already has more reinforcements to replace some of the departures that happened in the azulcrema institution such as Sebastián Córdova, Emanuel Aguilera, Nicolás Benedetti, among the most resonant.

However, after the tie on the first day of this edition of the Liga MX, the fans criticized the actions of the group of Eagles to which Luis Fuentes decided to give his opinion at a press conference.

“The position that the people and the fans have is always respectable, we try to offer the best to give satisfaction to everyone. I invite you to go regardless of what the people in long pants decide, we are here to show our faces” , he stated in the first instance.

“We take it in a measured way, we cannot get hooked on external things of the team, America will always be talked about for better or for worse, but it has always been like that and there is nothing left but to focus on what the Mister asks of us to fulfill the best way on the field of play,” he added.

Finally, he assured: “The team is always designed to fight for titles, not just the Liguilla, what is up to us is to give our best and be able to give our coach what he wants and work”.