Shake up your routine: baseball starts today in Cuba (+ video) – Juventud Rebelde

BAYAMO.- After an active preseason despite the impact of the pandemic and a showy award ceremony for the best of the 1960 campaign, one of the closest national series in recent years begins today with the duel between the current champion and his escort.

The Alazanes de Granma will go out to the grass of their Martyrs of Barbados stadium in this city to exhibit the trophy won last year in a neutral venue before their fans and they will do so with several additional incentives.

Both mentors announced their starters to both the field and the pitcher. Shortly after his return from abroad, where he was playing the Mexican winter season, Roel Santos will defend the central field for the hosts and Guillermo García, still without a visa for Japan, will wear his team’s suit.

Yoennis Yera’s loss for a few weeks due to injury is one of the most impacting on the staff. His place as the first man in the rotation will be assumed by Noervys Enteza. The mentor from Granma announced César García for this inaugural game.

They are looking for a victory that matches them in the historical balance of the regular phase with the Matanzas Crocodiles, who take an 80-79 advantage, according to the numbers of our restless statistician Benigno Daquinta.

However, when the performance in the playoffs is added, the boys of Carlos Martí, the only mentor with more than 30 national series, have 91 successes to 86 for the Reds. The three times they have met in the postseason, the Orientals prevailed.

In the past five years, the Crocodiles always dominated the dual meet in the preliminary round when they won in all the subseries: 8-4 (56), 7-5 (57), 2-1 (58), 3-0 (59) and 3-2 (60), but in that same period the Granmenses have also been successful in the three playoffs held between the two: 4-3 (56), 4-1 (57) and 4-2 (60).

Prior to the game, in addition to the series 60 gala, this province has hosted an extensive program of activities to promote what they are doing, especially in sports, in their municipalities.

The other teams make their debut on Tuesday in a complete card that has attractions from the beginning because there is a lot of parity in the quality of most of the teams, and a game that now may seem insignificant costs in the finals.