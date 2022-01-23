Sofía Vergara changes her image for the role of drug trafficker Griselda Blanco

Emmy-nominated Colombian actress Sofia Vergara will play the late drug lord Griselda Blanco in an exclusive Netflix series titled “Griselda.” It will have six episodes, 50 minutes each, in

The streaming platform shared a photograph in which the physical transformation of the actress for this role can be seen.

In the image, Vergara, 49, wears a long-sleeved print top and smokes a cigarette while sitting at a desk with a sinister gaze in a dramatic first look at the series.

Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable posters in history, which led to her being known as the “Godmother” — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57 —Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022

Sofia Vergara as the “godmother of cocaine”

As has been known, this production will delve into the life of Blanco, who in the 1970s became the queen of illegal drug trafficking between Colombia and the United States.

Known as “The Black Widow” or “The Godmother of Cocaine”, she headed an illegal empire until she was murdered in 2012, in Medellín, at the age of 69.

Netflix also announced the rest of Griselda’s cast members. The series will star Alberto Guerra as Darío; Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel; Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo; Christian Tappan as Arthur; Diego Trujillo as German Panesso; Paulina Davila as Carmen.

In addition to Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz; Uliana Aidén Martínez as June; Martín Rodríguez as Rivi and José Zúñiga as Amílcar, according to “Entertainment Weekly”.

The miniseries is directed by Andrés Baiz, who also worked with Netflix for the Narcos series and is known for directing the films Satan and Roa.

The premiere date has not yet been revealed.