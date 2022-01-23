Some snow, rain, but very low temperatures this week in New York and the tri-state area, Meteorological reports

Some light snowfall is expected in New York.

Although no heavy snowfall is expected, this week the cold will prevail in New York and the tri-state area, indicate reports from the Meteorological Service.

More extreme conditions are expected in entities towards the central and northern part of the country, in states such as Illinois, Pennsylvania, Minnesota and the New England region, mainly.

Temperatures in New Jersey and Connecticut and New York will stay in the 30s Fahrenheith with spells in the 20s and at times below those levels.

“Some snow showers are expected to be recorded across the region later tonight with a cold front pass,” says the National Weather Service (NWS) office in New York.

It is recommended to take out warmly dressed.

Today shapes up to be a mostly quiet and cool day under a mix of sun and clouds with temps topping out in the 30s. Some snow showers are now expected to move through the region later this evening with a cold frontal passage, a quick coating possible!#NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/jECwvaoAS7 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 23, 2022

The NWS headquarters warned that the worst conditions will be along the Gulf of Mexico and the Mid-Atlantic with reaches to the Florida region. This could extend to Tuesday.

Snow is expected through Sunday from the northern Plains into the Great Lakes, the Ohio Valley and the Mid-Atlantic.

Precautions are suggested on interstate travel.

Snow is expected through Sunday from the northern Plains into the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic as a clipper storm dives across the northern US A storm is forecast to shift across the Gulf of Mexico and Florida Monday into Tuesday with gusty winds and heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/HEtOz303Nu— National Weather Service (@NWS) January 23, 2022

“Due to a combination of snowpack, arctic air, light winds and clear skies, temperatures plummeted to levels 20 to 30 degrees below average in the Midwest and Northeast“, indicates an AccuWeather report.

In upstate New York, temperatures bottomed out at minus 33 degrees in the town of Saranac Lake.