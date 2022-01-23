Stephen Curry kicked a chair in frustration with the Warriors’ level in the NBA

Stephen Curry got tired and in a dead time kicked a chair with anger due to the bad passage of the Golden State Warriors.

The 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for Stephen Curry It has been a bit strange. It started very well, to the point of being the biggest candidate for MVP, but then it fizzled out and the debut of Klay Thompson with Golden State Warriors It did not serve to raise his level.

Now, nowadays, Steph is suffering from a drop in her shooting percentage. unprecedented in his career. Despite this, the Warriors remain strong in the Western Conference, where they are second with 33 wins and 13 losses.

In Friday’s victory against Houston Rockets by 105 to 103, Steph had her first game-winner buzzer-beater (a shot on the buzzer to win the game). But in statistics, his 22 points were well below his average in the season (26.3), although he also registered 12 assists and four rebounds.

Video: Stephen Curry and a sample of anger

The Houston Rockets called a timeout after a layup by Curry, who hadn’t been having a great duel. With that double, GSW went on to lose by 6 against a weak rival. At that moment, Steph had no choice but to angrily kick one of the seats used by the players to sit down.